American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get American Resources alerts:

Shares of AREC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,092. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.