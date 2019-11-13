American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Down 52.3% in October

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American River Bankshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

