American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $234,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,803 shares of company stock worth $831,530 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.56. 131,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. American Woodmark has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

