Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMPH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $869.44 million, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $32,178.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at $778,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $6,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,316 shares in the company, valued at $44,707,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,703. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 347,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

