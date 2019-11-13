Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $54,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,760 shares of company stock valued at $58,686,372 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.79.

APH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. 885,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,213. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

