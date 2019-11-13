Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Major Shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 25,276 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $165,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $65,900.00.

OTCMKTS AMPY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amplify Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Amplify Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.