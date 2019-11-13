Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $114.23. 148,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,752. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $399,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,793. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

