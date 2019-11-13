Analysts Anticipate Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after purchasing an additional 720,503 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,275,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 885,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after purchasing an additional 347,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

