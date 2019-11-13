Analysts Anticipate Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kraton reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.49 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. Kraton’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

KRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 156,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $785.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.32. Kraton has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,505.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after buying an additional 88,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 168,065 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 825,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

