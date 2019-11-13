Analysts Expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Post posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Post.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

Post stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.66. 546,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. Post has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

