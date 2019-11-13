Analysts Offer Predictions for VBI Vaccines Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VBI Vaccines in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 945,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,114. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $98.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 608,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,212,000 shares of company stock worth $15,105,440 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

