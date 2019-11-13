Analysts Set Expectations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.90). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. 25,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,740. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.03. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 82,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.