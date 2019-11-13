Analyzing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and CrowdGather (NASDAQ:CRWG)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.18 billion 5.17 $2.29 billion $5.45 31.06 CrowdGather $160,000.00 2.40 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 16.52% 46.94% 5.85% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Automatic Data Processing and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 8 3 0 2.27 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $179.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Volatility & Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CrowdGather does not pay a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats CrowdGather on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.