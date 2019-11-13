Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Up 12.4% in October

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 price target on shares of Anaplan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $4,184,000.00. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $53,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 916,536 shares of company stock worth $46,967,691. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 33.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,198,000 after buying an additional 3,053,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 349.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after buying an additional 5,731,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,659,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 97.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,132,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,460.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 1,973,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.08. 54,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.