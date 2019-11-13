Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.98

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.98 and traded as high as $79.15. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $79.15, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

