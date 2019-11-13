Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Short Interest Up 26.4% in October

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,710,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 25,870,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APHA shares. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aphria by 56.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aphria by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aphria by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,408,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.83. Aphria has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

