Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NYSE APHA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,408,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,381. Aphria has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 17.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

