Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

AFT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 35,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

