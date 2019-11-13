Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE AIT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.25. 40,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

