Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $57.35 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 177703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,389,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

