Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 66.04% and a negative net margin of 1,081.83%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

