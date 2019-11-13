Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Argus in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Argus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 61.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRC. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. 529,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,905 shares of company stock worth $1,678,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after buying an additional 157,492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 126,124 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.