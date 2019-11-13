ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.78 and last traded at $106.82, 1,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARKAY. ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

