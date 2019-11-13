Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in October

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 516,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 210,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $974.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

