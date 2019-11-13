Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARW. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

ARW stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $157,170.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,853 shares of company stock worth $5,572,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

