Ascential (LON:ASCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $331.00

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 331 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 94102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 462.30 ($6.04).

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

About Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

