ATBCoin (ATB) Market Capitalization Reaches $55,544.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $55,544.00 and $57,184.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,793.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.03245840 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00600455 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000525 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

