Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Update

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Atomera stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 39,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,929. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 78.97% and a negative net margin of 2,468.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth about $7,204,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 38.3% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 93.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

