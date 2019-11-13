AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,449,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

