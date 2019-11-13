Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Auto Prop Reit to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

