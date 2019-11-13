Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a negative return on equity of 608.04%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 13,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,108. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laidlaw lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

