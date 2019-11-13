Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGR. Citigroup cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,413,000 after acquiring an additional 183,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,737,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 616,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 237,706 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 490,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Avangrid by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.