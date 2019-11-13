Avenue Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.75). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ATXI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 17,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,751. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.46.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Garrett Ingram purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

