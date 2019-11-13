AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Earnings Results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 170,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,819. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

