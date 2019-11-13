AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 196,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,142,819 shares.The stock last traded at $0.63 and had previously closed at $0.56.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $81.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.