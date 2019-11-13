AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,298.00

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,298 ($56.16) and last traded at GBX 4,292 ($56.08), with a volume of 14656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,248 ($55.51).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVV shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,685 ($48.15).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 210.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,924.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,774.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.06%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.