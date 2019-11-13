Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 300,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AVGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 321,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.66. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 197.22% and a negative net margin of 237.51%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 362.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,093 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 12.36% of Avinger worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

