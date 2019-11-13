Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 521,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

