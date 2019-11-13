Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $405.23

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $405.23 and traded as high as $436.31. Aviva shares last traded at $435.10, with a volume of 7,428,815 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 499.90 ($6.53).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer bought 31,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £124,478.48 ($162,653.18). Also, insider Glyn Barker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £97,750 ($127,727.69).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

