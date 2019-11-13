B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for SMTC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for SMTC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

SMTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,126. The company has a market cap of $65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SMTC has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SMTC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SMTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in SMTC by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SMTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

