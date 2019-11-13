B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for GP Strategies in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPX. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $12.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. GP Strategies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.