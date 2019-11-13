B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Covia in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for Covia’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

CVIA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 259,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,955. Covia has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Covia news, CFO Andrew Eich purchased 20,000 shares of Covia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investure LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covia by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

