Baader Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.64. Linde has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

