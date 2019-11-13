Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.47.

JLL stock opened at $159.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $173.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

