Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases Shares of 22,585 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,185,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,792,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,447,000 after buying an additional 79,343 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,713,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,314,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 316,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,397,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,010,000 after acquiring an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $37.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.