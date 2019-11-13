Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,947 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $19,835,347.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,961,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 614,473 shares valued at $70,558,302. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.03.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

