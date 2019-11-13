Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 179 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 319,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 58,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,306 shares of company stock worth $25,914,056. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

