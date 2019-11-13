Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 622 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,278,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

