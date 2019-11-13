Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,060,000 after purchasing an additional 139,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ball by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,865,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,541,000 after purchasing an additional 632,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,733,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,452. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.02.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,376,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,712 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,897. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

