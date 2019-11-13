Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.80 by Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.47 ($5.20).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

